Kin of Odisha elephant attack victims to receive speedy compensation, says Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Debabrata Swain

Baripada: Concrete steps would be taken for speedy disbursement of compensation to the families of those killed in elephant attacks in Odisha, a senior forest official has said. Quick disbursement of compensation would also be made for crop loss due to marauding elephants, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Debabrata Swain, said.

Swain was speaking at the state-level celebration of World Elephant Day organised by the forest and environment department in Odisha's Baripada on Sunday. Unplanned mining operations, industrialization, construction of railway tracks in forest areas and constructions and encroachment along the elephant corridors were posing a threat to the survival of elephants, Swain said. To reduce man-elephant conflict, Swain stressed the need for awareness programmes in schools, colleges and villages.

The Supreme Court has prohibited the use of fireball and iron nail to disperse elephant herds, he said, adding that crowd management is important while driving away elephants. Bamboo, the main fodder of elephants, has become scarce in Similipal and other forests in Odisha, Swain said, stressing the need for growing bamboo clumps in the forests for the survival of elephants.

Describing Similipal as the elephant capital of Odisha, he said 700 of the total 2,000 elephants in the state are in Similipal.