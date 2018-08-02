You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Kiki Challenge: Jaipur Police show living Kochi man as 'dead' to warn youth about dangers of viral trend

India FP Staff Aug 02, 2018 23:48:23 IST

The Jaipur Police may have used the picture of a Kochi man with a garland around it to warn the youth against the dangers of participating in the Kiki challenge on social media, but there's one small problem: The man is still alive.

According to a report in The Times of India, the individual in question, 30-year Jawahar Subhash Chandra, has been receiving calls from friends and relatives to enquire about his health. “Though initially shocked, I am happy that the image for a social purpose to create awareness against a game that can take life,” the report quoted him as saying. The Jaipur Police's tweet used a picture of Jawahar for which he'd modelled in 2008, according to the report.

Responding to the use of Jawahar's image, Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal told Decccan Chronicle that their social media team did nothing wrong. “It is not illegal. Our social media team has bought the photo from a website," he told the newspaper.

The Jaipur Police had tweeted:

The dance challenge involves jumping out of a moving car and dancing alongside it to Canadian rapper Drake's latest song, 'In My Feelings'. In view of the trend, several police agencies across the country issued warning advisories on their social media platforms.


Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 23:48 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores