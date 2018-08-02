Kiki Challenge: Jaipur Police show living Kochi man as 'dead' to warn youth about dangers of viral trend

The Jaipur Police may have used the picture of a Kochi man with a garland around it to warn the youth against the dangers of participating in the Kiki challenge on social media, but there's one small problem: The man is still alive.

According to a report in The Times of India, the individual in question, 30-year Jawahar Subhash Chandra, has been receiving calls from friends and relatives to enquire about his health. “Though initially shocked, I am happy that the image for a social purpose to create awareness against a game that can take life,” the report quoted him as saying. The Jaipur Police's tweet used a picture of Jawahar for which he'd modelled in 2008, according to the report.

Responding to the use of Jawahar's image, Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal told Decccan Chronicle that their social media team did nothing wrong. “It is not illegal. Our social media team has bought the photo from a website," he told the newspaper.

The Jaipur Police had tweeted:

The dance challenge involves jumping out of a moving car and dancing alongside it to Canadian rapper Drake's latest song, 'In My Feelings'. In view of the trend, several police agencies across the country issued warning advisories on their social media platforms.

Kiki might not, But #PunjabPolice has a lot of love for its citizens. Which is why we challenge you to do the smart thing and not dance in the middle of the road with the car door open. What's your choice?#InMyFeelings or #InOurJail #KikiChallenge pic.twitter.com/7clEgGGqRY — Punjab Police (@PunjabPolice) August 1, 2018