KIITEE result 2019: Kalinga Institute announces results at kiitee.kiit.ac.in; know how to check scores

KIITEE result 2019 | Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) announced the results of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Entrance Exams (KIITEE) 2019 today (on 27 April ). Candidates who appeared for the entrance exams, can visit the official website, kiitee.kiit.ac.in, to download the result.

The entrance exams of KIITEE for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses were held between from 15 and 24 April. Reportedly, Kalinga Institute will decide the cutoff marks based on these results and will release a separate merit lists for different courses.

How to check results of KIITEE 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of KIIT- kiitee.kiit.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the link which reads KIITEE 2019 Results on the homepage

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Here, you need to enter your application number and date of birth to access the KIITEE 2019 results.

Step 5: The results will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print out for future references.

About Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology:

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology was established in 1992 as a vocational training centre. The institute announces admissions every year for candidates who wish to enroll themselves for their undergraduate and postgraduate courses including BA/BBA/BSc LLB, B.Sc. Nursing, B.Tech. programmes, M.Sc. Biotechnology. Candidates who qualify the entrance test, further attend the counselling round to finalize a seat for themselves in the university.

