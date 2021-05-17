It is advisable that all candidates book their exam slots at the earliest because the institute follows the first-come-first-serve rule for booking

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has opened the KIITEE 2021 slot booking from today, 17 May.

Registered candidates will have to visit the official website kiitee.kiit.ac.in and choose a slot for the Common Entrance Test (CET).

Applicants can book slots by using their login credentials.

Due to the second coronavirus wave across the country, the exam is being conducted in online mode this year.

Below are steps that applicants can follow to book slots:

Step 1: Visit the website kiitee.kiit.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, the link for slot booking is available. Click on it to proceed further

Step 3: Soon after clicking, a login page will appear. Enter application number and Date of Birth (DOB) to continue further

Step 4: After logging into the required page, select preferred exam date and time slot (as per availability)

Step 5: After selecting the required details, confirm to book the preferred slot

Step 6: After confirming the slot, download the KIITEE 2021 admit card from the website

Here’s the direct link.

Applicants should also keep in mind that they will only be able to book a preferred slot as per its availability.

The exam is for admission offered by the KIIT in Odisha. The university is conducting the slot booking process till 21 May.

After the slot booking, mock tests for the CET will be taken further.

Meanwhile, the KIITEE 2021 is all set to be held from 25 to 27 May.