KIITEE 2021: Slot bookings for Phase-1 exam begin, download admit card from 20 May at kiit.ac.in
It is advisable that all candidates book their exam slots at the earliest because the institute follows the first-come-first-serve rule for booking
The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has opened the KIITEE 2021 slot booking from today, 17 May.
Registered candidates will have to visit the official website kiitee.kiit.ac.in and choose a slot for the Common Entrance Test (CET).
Applicants can book slots by using their login credentials.
Due to the second coronavirus wave across the country, the exam is being conducted in online mode this year.
Below are steps that applicants can follow to book slots:
Step 1: Visit the website kiitee.kiit.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, the link for slot booking is available. Click on it to proceed further
Step 3: Soon after clicking, a login page will appear. Enter application number and Date of Birth (DOB) to continue further
Step 4: After logging into the required page, select preferred exam date and time slot (as per availability)
Step 5: After selecting the required details, confirm to book the preferred slot
Step 6: After confirming the slot, download the KIITEE 2021 admit card from the website
Applicants should also keep in mind that they will only be able to book a preferred slot as per its availability.
The exam is for admission offered by the KIIT in Odisha. The university is conducting the slot booking process till 21 May.
After the slot booking, mock tests for the CET will be taken further.
Meanwhile, the KIITEE 2021 is all set to be held from 25 to 27 May.
