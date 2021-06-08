The examination is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Odisha has announced the result of counselling of the KIITEE 2021 (phase 1). The results of the counselling are available on the official website of the institute kiitee.kiit.ac.in. The phase 1 candidates have been allotted seats based on their merit, availability of the seat and eligibility.

Here are the steps that candidates can follow to view their results:

Step 1: Visit the website https://kiitee.kiit.ac.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option ‘Counselling Results’

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your application number and date of birth here. Click on submit

Step 4: The results of KIITEE 2021 phase 1 counselling will open. Download it

Step 5: Take a printout of the result and save it for future reference

According to reports, the phase 1 exam was conducted between 20 and 27 May. The results were declared on 29 May after which the counselling process started.

The phase 2 of KIITEE 2021 will be held between 17 June and 19 June while phase 3 examination is going to be conducted on 17 July and 18 July.

Candidates who have registered for the phase 1 exam can appear for phase 2 or phase 3 tests without registering separately. The existing application number of phase 1 candidates can be used to appear for the next two phases.

KIITEE 2021 is being held in the online remote proctored mode. Through this examination, candidates will get admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at the institute.