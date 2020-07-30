KIITEE 2020 result Declared: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology announces scores in entrance exam on kiitee.kiit.ac.in

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has declared the KIITEE 2020 results on its website kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

As per a report by The Times of India, the entrance examination was conducted in online mode from 24 to 28 July.

To check the result, candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format.

KIIT Bhubaneswar has also released the rank card or scorecard along with the KIITEE 2020 result, Careers 360 reported.

Candidates will have to carry a copy of their result/ rank card along with them at the time of counselling. They have to attend the session within the mentioned deadlines to finalise a seat for themselves in the university.

The national-level entrance examination is conducted annually for students seeking admission to various KIIT undergraduate and postgraduate level courses.

The programmes offered by the institute includes BTech, MTech, BArch, BSc, BCA, LLB, LLM, MSc, Mass Communication, MCA, MBA and PhD.

Steps to check KIITEE 2020 result online

Step 1: Go to kiitee.kiit.ac.in, the official website of KIITEE

Step 2: Click on the tab that reads ‘KIITEE 2020 EXAM Result Published’

Step 3: Input your application number and date of birth. Now, press the ‘Continue’ button

Step 4: The KIITEE 2020 result will be displayed on the screen

Here's a direct link to check KIITEE 2020 result - http://kiitee.eduquity.com/year2020/Kiitee2020rslt/default.aspx

The result mentions the name of the candidate, his/her roll number, marks obtained and the rank secured.