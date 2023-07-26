Kids ill-treated in 'Super Dancer 3', NCPCR calls it violation of guidelines, seeks explanation from Sony TV

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has instructed Sony Pictures Networks to remove an episode of a dance show ‘Super Dancer 3’ due to allegations that a child contestant was subjected to vulgar and sexually explicit questioning about his parents.

Reacting to the issue, NCPCR Chairman, Priyank Kanoongo, said that this is a violation of the guidelines formulated by the NCPCR in the entertainment industry for kids.

He stated, according to ANI, “We received a complaint from an activist group, ‘Gems of Bollywood’ that there’s a show named Super Dancer 3 on Sony TV in which kids are being ill-treated. We examined the issue and found out that kids are being asked inappropriate questions and they are being put in awkward situations in front of their parents…This is a violation of the guidelines formulated by the NCPCR in the entertainment industry for kids. We’ve written to the concerned channel and DM to begin proceedings in this issue.”

The commission has also asked the network to provide an explanation as to why such inappropriate questions were posed to the young artist. The notice was issued to the grievance officer of Sony Pictures Networks after the commission came across a video on Twitter showing judges of the dance show asking the child contestant highly inappropriate and disturbing questions on stage.

The commission further highlighted that all the questions directed at the minor were entirely unsuitable and unsuited for children.

Additionally, the NCPCR urged Sony Pictures Networks not to broadcast such “inappropriate content” on their channel in the future.

With inputs from agencies