Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Khirki Extension case: Somnath Bharti to face trial; Delhi court frames molestation charges against law minister

India Press Trust of India Jul 17, 2018 17:46:23 IST

New Delhi: Former Delhi law minister Somnath Bharti will face trial in connection with the 2014 midnight raid at Khirki Extension, with a Delhi court on Tuesday framing molestation charges against him.

AAP ML Somnath Bharti. Image courtesy: Facebook

AAP ML Somnath Bharti. Image courtesy: Facebook

An FIR was lodged by police in the case on the court's direction after an Ugandan woman filed a plea on 18 January, 2014. She had sought lodging of criminal case against unknown persons in the incident.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal passed the directions after the AAP politician and others pleaded not guilty and said they will face trial. The court said there was a sufficient prima facie case against all the accused persons to put them on trial.

The charges were framed for the offences of molestation, assault, threat, promoting enmity, rioting and others under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The charges under sections 147/149 (rioting), 354 (molestation), 354C (voyeurism), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 143 (unlawful assembly), 509 (outraging a woman's modesty), 153A (promoting enmity between two groups or religions), 323 (assault), 452 (house trespass), 427 (criminal trespass) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the IPC were framed against the accused.

According to the chargesheet, on the intervening night of 15 January, 2014, Bharti and 16 others reached Khirki Extension, Malviya Nagar and allegedly assaulted Ugandan women living in rented accommodation.


Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 17:46 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores