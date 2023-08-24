India

'Khatta Meetha': When Mamata Banerjee recalled Indira Gandhi sending filmmaker Rakesh Roshan in space

Rakesh Sharma was part of a historic mission as an astronaut and wing commander that lasted for seven days, 21 hours and 40 minutes

Umang Sharma Last Updated:August 24, 2023 14:49:52 IST
'Khatta Meetha': When Mamata Banerjee recalled Indira Gandhi sending filmmaker Rakesh Roshan in space

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The world continues to praise and laud India for the historic soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on south pole of the Moon surface. The feat appears to have made some political leaders of the country super excited who are now praising the achievement, but with incorrect facts.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee made a mockery of herself after she confused astronaut Rakesh Sharma with Bollywood filmmaker and actor Rakesh Roshan.

Speaking at an event in Kolkata, moments ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing on the lunar surface, the West Bengal Chief Minister said, “On behalf of the people of West Bengal, I send my advance congratulations to ISRO. Scientists must get credit. Credit must go to the country. When Rakesh Roshan landed on the moon, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi asked him how India looked from there.”

Related Articles

Opinion

Opinion | Why Mission Chandrayaan-3 is a giant leap for India

Opinion

One Step Closer To The Moon: Chandrayaan 3 makes its most crucial manoeuvre yet

Banerjee’s faux pas went viral on social media, triggering thousands of memes at her expense.

Correcting Mamata Banerjee, Rakesh Sharma did not go to the Moon, instead he was the first Indian to travel to space in 1984.

Sharma was part of a historic mission as an astronaut and wing commander that lasted for seven days, 21 hours and 40 minutes.

The then PM, Indira Gandhi asked Sharma, "Upar se Bharat kaisa dikhta hai aapko?" (How does India look like from space?). He responded by quoting the poet Iqbal and saying, "Saare jahaan se achcha" (Better than the whole world).

India politicans goof-ups on Chandrayaan-3 landing

Banerjee is not the only political leader to make goof-up related to Chandrayaan-3. Congress leader and Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna congratulated the "passengers" of the Chandrayaan-3 mission despite the fact that it is an unmanned mission.

"If we are successful and make a safe landing, I salute the passengers, Our country has taken a step further in science and space research. I congratulate the countrymen for this," Chandna said.

Another leader, Uttar Pradesh MLA and SBSP chief OP Rajbhar, also accidently revealed his lack of understanding regarding the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

In an interview to a news channel, Rajbhar said: “I thank Indian scientists for their hard work and research. I congratulate them on their achievement with Chandrayaan-3. Once they safely return to Earth tomorrow, the entire country should welcome them."

With inputs from agencies

Published on: August 24, 2023 13:08:21 IST

TAGS:

also read

Chandrayaan-3: How Tamil Nadu's soil has played a crucial role in ISRO's Moon mission
Explainers

Chandrayaan-3: How Tamil Nadu's soil has played a crucial role in ISRO's Moon mission

If the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the Moon, Tamil Nadu will have even more reason to celebrate. Since 2012, the state has provided soil to ISRO for testing the capacity of the Chandrayaan mission, as the soil in that area is comparable to that of the lunar surface

Chandrayaan-3: Indian diaspora in US eagerly awaits moon landing, says it will propel India to be global leader in space
India

Chandrayaan-3: Indian diaspora in US eagerly awaits moon landing, says it will propel India to be global leader in space

ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is all set to land on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening

WATCH: Special Ganga Pujan performed at Haridwar for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
India

WATCH: Special Ganga Pujan performed at Haridwar for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3's LM, comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is scheduled to make a touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday