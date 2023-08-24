'Khatta Meetha': When Mamata Banerjee recalled Indira Gandhi sending filmmaker Rakesh Roshan in space

The world continues to praise and laud India for the historic soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on south pole of the Moon surface. The feat appears to have made some political leaders of the country super excited who are now praising the achievement, but with incorrect facts.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee made a mockery of herself after she confused astronaut Rakesh Sharma with Bollywood filmmaker and actor Rakesh Roshan.

Speaking at an event in Kolkata, moments ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing on the lunar surface, the West Bengal Chief Minister said, “On behalf of the people of West Bengal, I send my advance congratulations to ISRO. Scientists must get credit. Credit must go to the country. When Rakesh Roshan landed on the moon, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi asked him how India looked from there.”

Banerjee’s faux pas went viral on social media, triggering thousands of memes at her expense.

Correcting Mamata Banerjee, Rakesh Sharma did not go to the Moon, instead he was the first Indian to travel to space in 1984.

Sharma was part of a historic mission as an astronaut and wing commander that lasted for seven days, 21 hours and 40 minutes.

The then PM, Indira Gandhi asked Sharma, "Upar se Bharat kaisa dikhta hai aapko?" (How does India look like from space?). He responded by quoting the poet Iqbal and saying, "Saare jahaan se achcha" (Better than the whole world).

India politicans goof-ups on Chandrayaan-3 landing

Banerjee is not the only political leader to make goof-up related to Chandrayaan-3. Congress leader and Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna congratulated the "passengers" of the Chandrayaan-3 mission despite the fact that it is an unmanned mission.

"If we are successful and make a safe landing, I salute the passengers, Our country has taken a step further in science and space research. I congratulate the countrymen for this," Chandna said.

Another leader, Uttar Pradesh MLA and SBSP chief OP Rajbhar, also accidently revealed his lack of understanding regarding the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

In an interview to a news channel, Rajbhar said: “I thank Indian scientists for their hard work and research. I congratulate them on their achievement with Chandrayaan-3. Once they safely return to Earth tomorrow, the entire country should welcome them."

With inputs from agencies