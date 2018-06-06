Keralite working in Gulf threatens to kill Pinarayi Vijayan on social media, sacked from job

Kochi: A Keralite man working in the Gulf has been booked for allegedly threatening to kill Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a social media post, prompting his employer to sack him even as he tendered an apology. Police registered a case against the man, who identified himself as Krishnakumaran Nair.

In a live video on the Facebook recently, the man purportedly said he had decided to return to India from the Gulf to kill Vijayan and attack his family, police said. Nair said he was working in the West Asia to amass money to kill the chief minister. He also allegedly hurled expletives at Vijayan, his family and some of his ministerial colleagues, police said.

After the video was shared on the social media, the accused posted another video, apologising to Vijayan, his family, state Electricity Minister MM Mani and the Keralite community, saying his earlier remarks were made in an inebriated state, they said.

Nair, in his late 50s, is seen in the second clip appealing to the chief minister with folded hands to forgive him, considering his age, they added. In another video later today, the Keralite said he had been fired by his employer for his act and he will soon return to Kerala to face the legal action initiated against him.

"When I reached office today I came to know that I have lost my job. I am returning to Kerala. I am ready to accept whatever punishment as per the law for the crime that I have committed," he added. The case against Nair has been registered under IPC Section 500 (punishment for defamation) and relevant sections of the Kerala Police Act. The case was lodged suo motu by the police in Ernakulam.