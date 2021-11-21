Kerala lottery result 2021: Pooja bumper lottery result declared, check the winner of Rs 5 crore, direct link here
After declaring initial winning numbers, the department has revised the list. In case you haven’t found your ticket number, it is advisable that you go through the list again
The Kerala State Lotteries has started the draw for Pooja bumper lottery result (for BR82 series tickets). The draw is being held at Gorkhi Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of state government officials. The draw begun at 2 pm. The final Pooja bumper results' list will be released online at keralalotteries.com in the evening today.
Pooja lottery results carry a first prize of Rs 5 crore and a second of Rs 50 lakh, which will be distributed among five tickets, reported NDTV.
Pooja result also has a third prize of Rs 50 lakh, which will be given to 10 tickets.
The winning number for first prize of Rs 5 crore is RA 591801.
The winning number for second prize of Rs 10 lakhs are NA 201245, VA 519552 RA 165894, TH 145968, RI 277674
The winning number for third prize of Rs 5 lakhs are NA 329390, VA 469934, RA 577403, TH 272671, RI 275458, NA 549289, VA 542340, RA 792617, TH 190560, RI 665819
The winning number for fourth prize of Rs 1 lakhs are 40918
The winning number for consolation prize of Rs 1 lakhs are NA 591801, VA 591801, TH 591801, RI 591801
Pooja bumper lottery results: Direct link
The Directorate will also release the tickets of Christmas-New Year bumper lottery tickets today in the morning. The ceremony will be held at the PR Chamber of Kerala Secretariat at 9.30 am. Kerala finance minister PN Balagopal will release the Christmas-New Year bumper lottery tickets. This scheme carries a first prize of Rs 12 crore and the Directorate will sell the tickets for Rs 300 per ticket.
The Kerala lotteries has sold 30 lakh tickets of Pooja bumper this year for Rs 200 per piece.
Follow the steps given here to download your Kerala lottery result
Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com
Step 2: Click on the Pooja bumper lottery results' link given on the homepage
Step 3: On next page open, click on the Pooja bumper lottery results' link
Step 4: Check your Pooja bumper lottery result from next page open
