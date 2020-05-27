Kerala's new liquor app, BevQ gets nod from Google; will introduce virtual queue system to prevent overcrowding at stores

Google has approved Kerala's newly developed mobile app BevQ, which will introduce a virtual queue system for liquor sale in the state to prevent overcrowding at stores. The liquor outlets will start functioning from 28 May in the state.

Developed by a Kochi-based startup called Faircode Technologies Private Limited, BevQ is aimed at avoiding serpentine queues and breaking of social distancing norms outside liquor shops during the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to a report in Manorama News, the app can be used to generate tokens for liquor sale. Users will be able to make online bookings to get the tokens which can then be used to purchase liquor from prescribed outlets or bars.

The report reveals that Faircode was chosen as the app's developer on the instructions of the IT Secretary and CEO of Startup Mission.

A total of 551 bars and 260 beer and wine parlours had given consent letter to state-run Beverages Corporation to sell alcohol as takeaways. The report adds that for every sale, Faircode will be given 50 paise by the beer and wine outlets.

People who go to get the liquor must maintain a distance of six feet in the queue and all customers will be checked with a thermal scanner and people showing symptoms of Covid-19 would not be sold liquor. The number of persons in a queue will be limited to five.

People living in places designated as Red Zones would not be able to use the app.

The Week reports that the app can service 4.8 lakh tokens in a day. Those who make bookings through the SMS method will receive a token code as a text message which has to be verified by the licence holder before the sales.

On the other hand, customers who place orders through the virtual queue app will receive a QR code on their mobile phone which will be verified before the sale of the liquor at the outlet.

The report states that one can buy a maximum of three litres of liquor at a given time.