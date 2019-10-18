Kerala woman protests outside husband's house for giving triple talaq; police registers case against man

Kerala Police has registered a case under the newly former triple talaq law against a Kozhikode man, after his wife sat outside his house for five days, along with their children.

The accused, AK Sameer (35), was booked under Sections 3 and 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 after the woman protested outside his residence stating he had given her teen talaq, one of the Islamic ways to get divorce, which is now outlawed by Supreme Court and made a punishable offence under law. Valayam Police in Kozhikode said an investigation was underway.

Sameer's wife, Fatimah Juveria (24) said she didn't want an instant divorce and sought to stay with her husband and children.

Juveira, whose five-year-old daughter and two-year-old son were also present at the protest site, alleged that Sameer has remarried.

"I got the information that he was remarrying and when I confronted him, he gave me triple talaq," Juveira said.

She further claimed that trouble with her husband began a year and a half back when Sameer gave her a talaq but, she refused to accept it. She has also filed a complaint against her mother-in-law and brother-in-law for assaulting her.

News18 quoted Juveira as saying, "Sameer’s mother and brother used to attack me physically. After that, I had filed a case with police and had also approached the family court seeking maintenance."

The News18 report also mentioned that Juveria got to know about Sameer's remarriage when he had come to town to attend the case hearings. "When I met him outside the court premises, I questioned him on his remarriage. He told me that it didn't matter to me as he was giving me talaq."

When she realised that Sameer and his family are transferring the house into his brother's wife name, Juveira started her protest.

With inputs from ANI