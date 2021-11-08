Winners must report to the Kerala lottery office to claim their prizes and complete the verification process within 30 days of the announcement of results

Kerala Lottery Result Declared: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the winners of the 'Winwin W-641' lottery on November 8 at 3 pm and the result can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The lottery draw took place in the state’s capital city Thiruvananthapuram at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.

According to reports, for the Win Win W-641 lottery, the winner (first prize) will be awarded Rs 75 lakh while the second prize winner will receive Rs 5 lakh and for the third prize, the individual will take home Rs 1 lakh. Furthermore, the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth prize winners will be awarded Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, and Rs 100, respectively. However, the winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

Steps to check Winwin W-641 result:

Step 1: Go to Kerala Lottery's official website at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2: Search and click on ‘Kerala Lottery Result 8.11.2021 Winwin W-641’ lottery

Step 3: As a new page opens, it will display 'Winwin W-641' lottery results on the screen

Step 4: Check the results properly before claiming it

Winners of the Winwin W-641 lottery are advised to first confirm their ticket numbers with the state lottery result that is published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Only after confirmation, they are requested to report to the Kerala lottery office to claim their prize.

Those who win in the lottery are required to carry identification proof and their lottery tickets. Within 30 days of the announcement of results, people who win any prize money should complete the verification process.

It is to be noted that those who have won an amount of Rs 5,000 or less can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala. While those who have won an amount above Rs 5,000 need to show their tickets at the government lottery office and bank along with identification proof.

Currently, the Kerala lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries such as Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries as well as six bumper lotteries.