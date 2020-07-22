Kerala University begins UG admission process for 2020-21 at keralaunivesity.ac.in; 17 August is last date to apply

Kerala University is expected to release first allotment list by 18 August. Candidates who are allotted seats in the first list will have to pay the admission fee via online mode.

The Kerala University has started online registration process for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes for the 2020-21 academic session. The applications are available on the official website - keralauniversity.ac.in or admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in.

The online registration for University of Kerala UG courses will be open till 17 August. The first allotment list is expected to be released by 18 August, reported the Times of India.

The candidates who are allotted seats in the first list will have to pay the admission fee via online for confirmation of allotment and for rearranging or deleting higher options from 18 to 23 August.

The second allotment is expected by 24 August and confirmation should be done by 4 September, the report added.

Through the Centralized Allotment Process (CAP), the university will facilitate the admission process to government colleges, aided colleges, self-financing colleges, and Centers of the University, according to NDTV.

The University will run a trial allotment on 12 August. The date for college joining has not yet been announced.

As per UGC's recommended schedule, colleges can commence classes for the first year or semester students from 1 September.

Steps to register for Kerala University UG Admissions 2020-2021

Step 1: Go to Kerala University website - keralauniversity.ac.in or admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the UG courses admission tab

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you have to press on the box that reads 'Click here for REGISTRATION

Step 4: Fill in all the details and complete the registration process

Step 5: Pay the application fee and click on the final submission button.

Candidates can check details on online admission for UG programmes, notification and other details here - admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in/ug2020.