During the triple lockdown, banks, insurance and financial services will be available from 10 am to 1 pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday

The Kerala government has introduced ‘triple lockdowns’ starting today in the four districts of Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram.

The triple lockdown which starts on Monday, 17 May will be in these four districts for a week, as reported by The Indian Express. There is also going to be a general lockdown in the remaining districts of the state.

Under this strict lockdown, law enforcement authorities and the administration will ensure that essential services are operated smoothly and that the movement of people is restricted.

Here are some of the rules of the triple lockdown that will be followed in the four above-mentioned districts:

Those working as home nurses, household help and caregivers will need a pass for travelling in the district, as reported by The Times of India. It can be obtained from pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in

During the triple lockdown, banks, insurance and financial services will be available from 10 am to 1 pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Essential items such as grocery items, meat, vegetables and fruits can be purchased from 8 am till 2 pm. The shops will be functional thrice a week.

Police will have mobile patrol teams to check on COVID-19 patients under home isolation.

Restaurants can remain functional from 8 am to 7:30 pm. However, only home delivery of food will be allowed, reported The New Indian Express.

Owners of plantations and construction firms have been directed to not bring labourers from other districts or states.

There will only be one essential entry and exit point each for all the four districts of the state. All the other points of movement will be closed.

While travelling between these districts, people need to obtain a special pass from the police.