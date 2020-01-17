You are here:
Kerala Tourism’s tweet on a beef delicacy on Makar Sankranti sparks row; govt says its aim was not to hurt anyone's religious beliefs

India Press Trust of India Jan 17, 2020 14:19:12 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: After a storm erupted over a "beef fry" tweet by Kerala Tourism on Makarasankranti day, the CPI(M)-led LDF government on Friday clarified its aim was not to hurt anyone's religious beliefs.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran criticised those who were trying to give a communal colour to the Tourism department tweet on the Kerala delicacy — "Beef Ularthiyathu" and said in the southern state none links food with religion.

"Tender chunks of beef, slow-roasted with aromatic spices, coconut pieces, and curry leaves. A recipe for the most classic dish, Beef Ularthiyathu, the stuff of legends, from the land of spices, Kerala," the tweet read along with a recipe link.

Some Twitter users had showed their displeasure as the tweet had appeared on 15 January on Makarsankranti day, a Hindu festival celebrated as Pongal, Bihu and Lohri in other parts of the country.

Surendran said those trying to communalise the matter were the ones who were creating a controversy by saying that pictures of pork dishes should also be uploaded by the department. Various dishes made of pork are already on the website, he pointed out.

Updated Date: Jan 17, 2020 14:19:12 IST

