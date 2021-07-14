Kerala SSLC Result 2021: 99.47% students clear exam; check direct link here

This year, the state has recorded a marginal increase of 0.65 percent from the last year's pass percentage which was 98.82 percent

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) in Kerala has declared the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination today (Wednesday, 14 July).

Students can now check their scorecards by visiting the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

This year, 99.47 percent of the total number of students have passed the Class 10 board exams. This means of 4,22,226 students who appeared for the exam a total of 4,19,651 candidates have cleared the papers.

The state education minister V Sivankutty announced the results via a press conference earlier today. Along with the Kerala SSLC results, DHSE also announced the Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC) results and results of THSLC Hearing Impaired (HI) students.

According to an NDTV report, the number of students who got A+ in all subjects is 1,21,318 while last year, the number was 41,906. Among the many districts, Kannur has recorded the highest pass percentage.

Along with the official website of keralaresults.nic.in, students can also check their results through the alternative sites including keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, result.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and sietkerala.gov.in.

Students can follow these steps to check Kerala SSLC Result 2021:

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites

Step 2: Look for the SSLC Result 2021 link on the homepage

Step 3: Students will have to enter the registered roll number as mentioned in the admit card and date of birth

Step 4: After submitting all details, candidates will click on submit and the Kerala Class 10 SSLC scorecard 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check it. Save a copy and take a printout for future use (if required)

Here’s the direct link.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country, Kerala was able to conduct the Class 10 exams this year. But the Information Technology (IT) practical exam for Class 10 students was cancelled by the Kerala Government later.