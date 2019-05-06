Kerala SSLC Result 2019: Alternative websites to check Class 10 results in case official website is slow or unresponsive

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 | The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is expected to declare the Kerala SSLC 2019 (Class 10) results today (Monday, 6 May). Candidates can check their results on the official website dhsekerala.gov.in.

However, given the volume of students likely to be checking their scores simultaneously, the official website may be slow or unresponsive. In that case, candidates can visit alternative websites for their results, such as educationkerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in, examresults.net and prd.kerala.gov.in.

This year, some 4.3 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam 2019. The Kerala Class 10 Board exams were conducted from 13 to 27 March.

Steps to check Kerala SSLC result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the SSLC results link

Step 3: On next page, enter your examination details

Step 4: Submit the necessary details

Step 5: Check for your SSLC results from next page and download it for future reference

Last year, the results of the Kerala SSLC Class 10 exams were declared on 3 May, and the pass percentage stood at 97.84 percent.

