Kerala SSLC result 2018 declared: How to check Class 10 results on kbpe.org

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) declared the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exam result on Thursday, reports said. The results are available on the board's official website kbpe.org.

The results for SSLC (regular), SSLC (private students) and THSLC (private) were declared by state education minister Professor C Raveendranath at 10.30 am today. Students can also check the results on keralaresults.nic.in and/or results.kerala.nic.in soon. The results can also be checked by downloading Saphalam App, NDTV reported.

According to Hindustan Times, 97.84 percent students have cleared the exam

The KBPE conducted the examination from 7 March to 26 March, 2018, News18.com reported.

KBPE is an independent department functioning under the ministry of secondary education, state government. The department is responsible for conducting the various public examinations such as SSLC, KGTE, THSLC, ALEVEL, TTC, HSC, KTET and SSC.

Follow these steps to download the result

- Go to the official website keralaresults.nic.in and/or results.kerala.nic.in

- Look for the notification Class 10 exam result

- Enter your registration number and other details required

- Save the result and take a printout for future reference