Kerala shocker: Hundreds gather to pay respects to child raped, strangulated to death; demand death for accused

Hundreds of people gathered at a school in Kochi, Kerala, to mourn and pay their respects after a tragic incident involving the rape and strangulation of a young girl. The attendees, representing all age groups and walks of life, came together to honor the memory of the child.

Later, a large crowd assembled at the public cemetery for the victim’s burial. Many in attendance were emotional during the last rites, shedding tears as the coffin was laid to rest.

The horrifying incident took place on Friday when the girl was abducted, raped, and murdered allegedly by a migrant worker from Bihar, who resided in the same building as the victim’s family. The accused was arrested the same day, but due to his intoxicated state, interrogation was delayed, reported PTI.

The grieving women, including mothers of the victim’s playmates and classmates, expressed their anguish and demanded strict punishment for the perpetrator. Some urged for a death sentence, believing that keeping him imprisoned would not be sufficient justice.

Several individuals at the school and cemetery also called for more stringent laws to prevent such heinous crimes from recurring. They emphasised the need for a system to identify criminal elements among migrant workers and address concerns about drug usage among them.

The incident sparked criticism of the police, with the opposition Congress alleging lapses in the investigation. However, the Kerala police chief refuted the charges and asserted that their efforts to locate the child had been exhaustive.

Following the tragic incident, the Kerala police issued an apology to the victim’s family through their social media channels, acknowledging their unsuccessful attempts to reunite the child with her parents.

