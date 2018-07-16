Football world cup 2018

Kerala sex scandal: Supreme Court to hear anticipatory bail plea of priest accused of sexual assault tomorrow

India Press Trust of India Jul 16, 2018 12:59:46 IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear the anticipatory bail plea of Father Sony Abraham Varghese in connection with the sex scandal case involving four clergymen attached to the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Kerala.

File image of the Supreme Court. AP

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud agreed to hear the plea of the priest after he sought urgent hearing as he fears arrest in the case. The crime branch had on 2 July registered a case against Father Varghese and three other priests on the basis of statements given by a woman belonging to the same church accusing them of sexually assaulting her on many occasions.

The high court had earlier dismissed his plea and ordered him to surrender forthwith. The woman has alleged that all the four priests had misused her confessions to sexually exploit her. The probe agency has already arrested two of the accused.


Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 12:59 PM

