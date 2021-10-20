Kerala SET January 2022 registration begins; apply at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

Those applying should note that the registration process will take place till 5 pm on 30 October. Meanwhile, registered candidates will be able to make the required payment through online up to 5 pm on 1 November

The Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Centre for Science and Technology in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram city has begun the application process for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) 2022 from today, 20 October. Candidates who are interested can register themselves by visiting the official website at http://lbscentre.kerala.gov.in/.

Those applying should note that the registration process will take place till 5 pm on 30 October. Meanwhile, registered candidates will be able to make the required payment through online up to 5 pm on 1 November.

Those interested can find the prospectus for SET here

Steps on how to apply for Kerala SET Exam 2022 registration:

Go to the official website at http://lbscentre.kerala.gov.in/

Search and click on the link the reads- ‘State Eligibility Test January 2022’ that is available on the homepage.

As the link opens, candidates need to register themselves using preliminary information and log in using credentials.

To proceed further, applicants need to fill in all required details, upload essential documents and also pay the application fee.

After completing the process, click on ‘Submit’.

Kindly, keep a print of the submitted application form for further use or reference

Check here for direct link to apply for Kerala SET Exam 2022

The test is open to candidates who have obtained a Master's Degree in the concerned subjects with at least 50 percent marks, or an equivalent grade, as well as a BEd degree in any discipline.

As per the schedule, the state eligibility test 2022 will be conducted on 9 January, 2022. However, the hall ticket for the students will be issued by the Centre on 20 December this year. Furthermore, the last date for making online payment is till 2 November.

Application Fee

Those belonging to General or OBC category are advised to pay Rs 1000 for the application fee, while for candidates belonging to SC/ST/ Differently-abled categories, the fee is Rs 500. Also, the mode of payment should be online only; money order/ cheque or cash will not be accepted by the Centre.

