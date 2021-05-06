The centre has not announced the final exam date till now

The LBS Centre of Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram has extended the last date to apply for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) 2021 till 20 May (up to 5 pm). Earlier, the deadline was 5 May. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in. The centre has not announced the final exam date till now.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:

Visit http://lbscentre.kerala.gov.in/ On the homepage, click on the ‘State Eligibility Test 2021’ link A new page will open, click on ‘Online Registration’ and then on ‘New Registration’ Verify your mobile number and start filling the online application form Enter the required details, verify them and submit the form After the form submission, an SMS will be sent to registered mobile number with the registration ID and site access key Upload colour photograph and pay the fee Take a print out of the submitted application.

Candidates must opt for the subject in the application which they have studied as a specialisation at the Post Graduate level. Applicants with a minimum of 40 percent disability can avail the disability quota. Such candidates are required to send the print out of their application and the disability certificate attested by a Gazetted officer to The Director, LBS Centre for Science & Technology, Nandavanam, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram – 33.

The SET is conducted to select candidates for the posts of Higher Secondary School Teachers and Non-Vocational Teachers. The test is divided into two papers. Paper-I is common for all the candidates and consists of questions from General Knowledge and Aptitude in Teaching. Paper-II is based on the subject of specialisation at the Post Graduate level.