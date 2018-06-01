You are here:
Kerala schools reopen barring the ones in Nipah-hit districts after two-month summer vacation

India PTI Jun 01, 2018 18:49:33 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: All Kerala schools, except those in the districts from where 16 Nipah deaths have been reported, re-opened on Friday after a two-month-long summer vacation.

Owing to the Nipah virus scare, schools in the northern districts of Kozhikode and Malappuram would re-open only on 5 June.

Representational image. AFP

Schools and classrooms were decorated with colourful banners, ribbons and balloons as teachers welcomed children with paper crowns, sweets and flowers as part of the 'Enrolment Festival' held in various schools to welcome the children, reports said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was the chief guest at a school in nearby Nedumangad.

In his advice, he told the students not to become bookworms and instead play and grow up to be citizens with social commitment. Education minister C Ravindranath rendered a song to welcome the children at the school.

The enrolment of children in the first standard this year was estimated to be nearly two lakh, he said.

The state government would distribute free handloom uniforms to about 4.5 lakh students from classes I to VII enrolled in 3,701 schools.


