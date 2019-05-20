Kerala Samastha Madrasa Result 2019 declared: Board announces scores for Class 5, 7, 10 and 12 on result.samastha.info

Kerala Samastha Madrasa Result 2019 Declared | Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board (SKIMVB) announced the madrasa result on Monday on its official website results.samastha.info.

The board has also released the results for Class 5, Class 7, Class 10 and Class 12, which can also be accessed on the official SKIMVB website.

Students can follow these steps to check the madrasa result:

Step 1: Open the official website results.samastha.info of Samastha results.

Step 2: Enter the required credentials in the login pop-up

Step 3: Enter type of exam, year, class, Madrasa Registeration Number and click submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download or take a print out of your result for future reference

The madrasa examinations were held in March and April this year. Students will be able to access the marks scored by them on the result page.

About Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board

Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa board is one of the biggest Islamic Educational board. More than 1,000 Madrasas are under the board. The board was established in the year 1945. The board has developed with the aim of providing the primary education to all the students, including religious education. Annually, the board has conducted the examinations at the state level.

