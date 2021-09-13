The trial allotment window will remain open till 16 September and the directorate of general education will issue the first allotment list on 22 September

The Kerala Plus One trial allotment list 2021 was released today, 13 September, by the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP). Irrespective of the boards under which they passed Class 10, students seeking admission in Plus One can now check the list by visiting the official website hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The trial allotment window will remain open till 16 September so that students can download the list and cross-check all the information provided. If candidates find any error, they should immediately bring it to the notice of authorities. However, the Directorate of General Education (DGE) will issue the first allotment list on 22 September.

Here are simple steps to check the Kerala Plus One trial allotment list:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HSCAP - hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on Kerala plus one trial allotment list available on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, students need to log in using their application number, password, and district

Step 4: After submission of these details, the list will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Finally, save the document or keep a printout of the same for further reference

Following the release of the allotment list, selected students will have to get their document verified, pay the required fee and reserve their seats. However, if any candidate does not submit the required documents, they will be excluded from the allotment list.

This year, a large number of seats will be increased in Plus One due to record high pass percentages. As no entrance examinations have been conducted this year, admissions will be held on the basis of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) marks.