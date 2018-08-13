You are here:
Kerala rains: Water level in Idukki Dam recedes to 2,397.58 feet; five shutters of Cheruthoni Dam to remain open

India Press Trust of India Aug 13, 2018 14:48:27 IST

Kochi: Kerala's worst-affected Idukki district continued to reel under the impact of unprecedented floods on Monday even as fresh rains were reported from several other parts of the state.

The weatherman has issued a fresh warning asking fishermen not to venture into the sea, saying the coasts of Kerala and Lakshadweep may experience winds at the speed of 35 to 45 kmph, sometimes going up to 60 kmph.

Gate of Idukki Reservoir opened for the first time in 26 years on Thursday. Twitter @VishKVarma

Image of Idukki Dam. Twitter/@VishKVarma

The water level in the Idukki hydro-electric dam has receded to 2,397.58 feet, alleviating concerns about floods in fresh downstream areas, particularly in Ernakulam district, officials said. The current level does not warrant issuing any warning, they said.

However, the five shutters of Cheruthoni dam, part of Idukki reservoir, will continue to remain open. Water level in the dam had come down to 2,398.68 feet on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Ernakulam district authorities said more people who had taken shelter in relief camps in the district have gone back to their homes. At present, 3,095 people are lodged in 17 camps in the district.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had made an aerial survey of two rain-ravaged districts — Ernakulam and Idukki — and said the situation in the state was "very serious". He had also announced an aid of Rs 100 crore as immediate central relief.

The minister had said the rains and floods had caused "massive damage" to the farm sector and infrastructure. The state government has submitted a memorandum to the Centre seeking urgent sanction of Rs 1,220 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) to cope with the situation.

In the memorandum, the Chief Minister had said preliminary estimates suggested that Kerala suffered a loss of Rs 8,316 crore due to the calamity.

 

 


Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 14:48 PM

