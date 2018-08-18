Kerala rains: Indian Railways supplies clean drinking water to people affected by floods; over 10 trucks dispatched to various parts of state

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has extended a helping hand to Kerala by supplying bottled water to flood-affected people.
Around 2740 cartons were dispatched from Parassala's Rail Neer plant earlier on Friday, while six trucks loaded with drinking water have already been pressed into service.
In a similar move, the Southern Railways has dispatched seven BRN Wagons, carrying 2.8 lakh litres of water, from the Erode Junction on Friday afternoon.
Apart from this, the Railway has made necessary arrangements in case of emergency situations in the state. A loading of 10,000 cubic boxes of water bottles is under progress to be sent in the state.
The officials of Kerala State Government directed the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager in Palakkad to coordinate further dispatch of drinking water for those affected.
Kerala has been witnessing acute flood situation since past few days owing to incessant rain. So far, 324 people have lost their lives in the state due to flood, according to a tweet by the Chief Minister Office (CMO) of Kerala.
Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 12:58 PM
