Kerala rains: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vjayan takes aerial survey of flood-ravaged districts, review meeting shifted to Wayanad

India Press Trust of India Aug 11, 2018 10:50:42 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has undertaken an aerial survey of flood-ravaged districts of the state which have been pounded by heavy rains since the past few days.

Due to inclement weather, the chief minister's helicopter could not land at Kattapana in Idukki, where he had called a meeting to review the situation in the backdrop of the opening of five shutters of Idukki Dam, government sources said.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan conducted an aerial survey of flood affected areas with Ramesh Chennithala. ANI

The helicopter left for Wayanad and the chief minister would be visiting a relief camp and attend a review meeting at the collectorate, they said.

The chief minister is accompanied by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Revenue minister E Chandrasekharan, state Chief Secretary Tom Jose and state Police Chief Loknath Behara.

Twenty-nine persons have so far lost their lives in the heavy rains since 8 August and over 50,000 persons have been shifted to relief camps.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for 8 districts — Idukki, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Kottayam, Alappuzha of the 14 districts in the state.

Over 54,000 people have been shifted to relief camps across the state.

Water level at the Idukki reservoir has decreased, providing some relief to the authorities.

Meanwhile, Kochi Airport in a statement said flight operations are continuing uninterrupted and there have been no cancellations.

"We surmounted a night of anxiety. All systems worked properly. Our efforts to protect the operational area succeeded. Water levels in the surrounding having stabilised, flight operations at Kochi Airport continue uninterrupted," it said.


Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 10:50 AM

