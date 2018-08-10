You are here:
Kerala rains: Centre will provide all possible help to flood-hit state, says Rajnath Singh; home minister calls for survey of affected areas

India Press Trust of India Aug 10, 2018 14:43:14 IST

New Delhi: The Centre will provide all possible help to flood-hit Kerala, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday assured the MPs from the state in the Lok Sabha.

Singh said he had also sent Kiren Rijiju, his deputy in the ministry, to the state for a survey of the affected areas. "We will provide all necessary assistance to the state," Singh told the MPs from Kerala during the Zero Hour.

File Image of Rajnath Singh. News18

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) leader P Karunakaran said six districts in the state have been badly affected.

At least 20 people have died in the Idukki district due to heavy rains and floods, while five people lost their lives in Wayanad, he said demanding military assistance.

KC Venugopal (Congress) said Wayanad district in the state has been cut off from the rest of Kerala due to landslides.

"For the first time, shutters of 22 dams were opened to release excess water while water from the Idukki reservoir was also released after 26 years, flooding the Periyar River," Venugopal said and demanded a special financial package for the state.

Kerala has been pounded due to heavy downpour, resulting in the swelling of rivers and flooding in several parts.

Click here for live updates on Kerala rains- https://www.firstpost.com/india/kerala-rains-live-updates-opening-fifth-shutter-of-idukki-dam-may-submerge-parts-of-aluva-kalamaserry-in-ernakulam-district-4934901.html

 


Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 14:43 PM

