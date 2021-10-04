The commission has reportedly asserted that after each examination (except for written and transcription test), KPSC will release the provisional answer key on its official website in due course of time

The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the revised dates for the preliminary phase of the graduate-level common examination. As per the latest update, the common prelims exam will be held on 23 and 30 October. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held in September but got postponed.

“Candidates who have successfully submitted confirmation for any one of the above-mentioned category numbers are included in the examination on 23.10.2021. Hence, request for changing of examination date will not be considered under any circumstances,” an official notice by the Commission reads, according to the Hindustan Times.

The commission has reportedly asserted that after each examination (except for written and transcription test), KPSC will release the provisional answer key on its official website in due course of time. If any candidate faces complaints regarding the provisional answer key, they can submit their grievances through their profile within 5 days from the date of publication of the provisional answer key. The grievances can be filed on the official website of KPSC.

Meanwhile, applicants should note that for the 23 October test, the respective admit cards will be issued on 8 October. Additionally, for the examination which is scheduled for 30 October, the hall tickets will be released on 13 October. To download the admit cards from the official website, candidates can use their date of birth and registration details.

Also, at the time of examination, applicants are requested to produce the original required documents to prove their identity. However, the details of the documents shown for identity proof are listed on the official website of the commission.

The duration of this exam will be for 1 hour and 15 minutes. The examination will carry a total of 100 marks.