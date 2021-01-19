Kerala PSC preliminary exam dates announced at keralapsc.gov.in, to commence from 20 February

Kerala PSC was scheduled to conduct the common preliminary test back in December but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic

The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has announced the dates for the 10th level preliminary examination on its official website - keralapsc.gov.in. The recruitment exam is going to start on 20 February and continue till March.

The prelims are going to be held in four phases with the first phase being held on 20 February. The subsequent exam dates are 25 February, 6 and 13 March, 2021. Candidates appearing for the exam must have at least qualified Class 10 in order to be eligible for the exams.

Kerala PSC was scheduled to conduct the common preliminary test back in December but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification released by the KPSC on its website on 18 January for gathering details about the written prelims exam.

According to the official website of Kerala PSC, the admission ticket for the Common Preliminary Test (Up to SSLC Level) will be given out from 10 February. This admission ticket will carry the Date of Test, Time of Exam, and Name of the Exam Centre.

Follow these steps to download the hall ticket for the Kerala PSC preliminary exam when it is available:

Step 1: Visit the official site at keralapsc.gov.in

Step 2: Find the link on the homepage that reads: ‘Download admission ticket for Common Preliminary Test (Up to SSLC Level)’

Step 3: Clicking on it will redirect you to another page

Step 4: Login using your User ID and password

Step 5: View, download and take a print out of the admit card.

The written preliminary exams are going to be conducted for one hour and 45 minutes. It will begin at 1.30 pm and the candidates will be asked to submit their papers at 3.15 pm.