Kerala PSC hall ticket 2021 for 10th level preliminary exam released; check on keralapsc.gov.in

The hall tickets have been released only for the candidates who are due to appear in the first phase exam to be held on 29 and 25 February

Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has released the hall ticket for the 10th level preliminary examination on its official portal on Wednesday.

Candidates who are slated to appear for the Phase 1 examination can visit the official website keralapsc.gov.in or https://thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in/thulasi/ to download the hall tickets for the examination.

According to a report by The Times of India, Kerala PSC is conduction the 10th preliminary examination for the recruitment to various posts and will be conducting the exams on 20 February, 25 February, 6 March and 13 March.

The report adds that the hall tickets have been released only for the candidates who are slated to appear for the first phase exam that will be held on 29 February and 25 February. On the other hand, candidates who are set to appear for the 6 and 13 March examinations can download their admit cards from 12 February.

According to a report in Jagran Josh, the exam will be conducted from 1.30pm to 3.15pm. Details such as date and time of exam/ name of exam and exam centre will be mentioned in the hall ticket. Candidates must provide their login credentials in a bid to download their Kerala PSC Admit Card 2021.

Here's how to download the Kerala PSC hall ticket:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the link ‘Click on the concerned link available on the official website of KPSC.’

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they need to provide their login credentials and download the hall ticket for future reference.