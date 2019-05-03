Kerala police seize car sporting Osama bin Laden sticker in Kollam, central intelligence agencies investigating incident too

Police in Kerala's Kollam have seized a car with a sticker of Osama bin Laden's face, reports say.

Several reports have quoted Iravipuram Police as having said that the car was originally registered in West Bengal.

They were alerted to the vehicle after a passenger travelling in another vehicle clicked a picture of the sticker and sent it to them. There were reportedly three passengers in the car when it was taken into custody.

The driver of the car, upon being questioned, said that it had been hired from a resident of Pallimukku for a wedding, News18 Malayalam reported.

The car owner was identified by the police and summoned to the police station. He said he had bought the car from West Bengal around a year ago.

Central intelligence agencies have also begun investigation into the case as south Indian states are on high alert after the Sri Lanka bomb blasts. Reports of terrorist organisations planning attacks in the region, specifically Kerala, have also surfaced.

The passengers and car owner were released on bail, but have been asked to report to the police station whenever summoned, The Times of India reported.

On Monday, Kerala DGP Loknath Behera said that the state police is on high alert in the wake of the Sri Lanka blasts.

"Alerts were also issued to Indian Coast Guard, Commandos and Bomb Detachment Squad. An analysis of large volumes of technical data like phone calls, social media activities is being done daily," he added.

With inputs from ANI

