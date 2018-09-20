Kerala Police resumes questioning of rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal; clergyman faced 7-hour interrogation on Wednesday

Kochi: Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who allegedly raped a Kerala nun, appeared before a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala police for the second day on Thursday.

Mulakkal arrived at the Crime Branch (CID) office in Thrippunithura and is being quizzed by a five-member team headed by Vaikom Deputy Superintendent of Police, K Subhash, over the nun's allegations. He has denied the rape allegations and assured full co-operation in the probe.

On Wednesday, the Bishop, who travelled from Jalandhar to Kochi after being summoned by Kerala police, was questioned for seven hours. Bishop Mulakkal filed for anticipatory bail in Kerala High Court on Tuesday, which was deferred by the court to 25 September.

He also wrote to Pope Francis, the highest authority in the Roman Catholic Church hierarchy, expressing his desire to 'temporarily step aside' from the responsibilities of the diocese, allowing him time to fight his case and repeated travels to Kerala, where the case is lodged.

Several priests and nuns have been protesting against the Bishop in Kerala. On Thursday, activists staged a protest outside the Kerala Secretariat in Trivandrum, demanding that the prelate be arrested.

The nun wrote to Apostolic Nuncio, the representative of the Pope in India, demanding justice in the matter, following which the Vatican formed a one-member panel to probe the rape allegations against the priest.

The nun has accused the priest of raping her 13 times between 2014 and 2016. The Bishop, however, refuted the allegations, terming them "baseless and concocted".