Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2019: DHSE declares Class 12 SAY results, check keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in for scores

Kerala Plus Two Say Result 2019|The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has released the results for the Class 12 Save A Year (Save a Year) and Improvement exam 2019. The students who had appeared for the supplementary examination can check and download their results from the official website at keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in.

The results of DHSE SAY 2019 were declared and made available on the official website on 4 July, 2019. DHSE had conducted the SAY exam 2019 between 10 June and 17 June this year across various centres. Results of both General stream as well as vocational stream are available on the official website. Class 12 or Higher Secondary second-year examinations are also known as Plus Two (+2) examinations in the state of Kerala.

Students who wish to check their results through the official website can follow the step-by-step procedure listed below.

Steps to check Kerala DHSE SAY result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, clink on the result link that says, “DHSE SAY Exam Results-2019”

Step 3: Once you are directed to a new page, fill in your roll no.

Step 4: Hit ‘Submit’

Step 5: Once the result appears, download and take a print of it for future use.

As per NDTV, the revaluation or scrutiny applications of students will not be accepted for the subjects including Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, of which double evaluation was already conducted.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.