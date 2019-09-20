Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2019: Department of Higher Secondary Education announces results, check dhsekerala.gov.in for details

Kerala plus one improvement result 2019 announced | The Kerala Plus One improvement results have been declared on the official website by the Department of Higher Secondary Education on 18 September, 2019.

The results for the candidates who applied for the same are available on the official website of the DHSE Kerala, on dhsekerala.gov.in.

Here are the steps to check Kerala plus one improvement 2019 result:

Step 1: Log on to the website dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Under the 'News' section, click on the link that says 'Results 2019'

Step 3: When the new tab opens, click on the first link that says 'DHSE First Year (Improvement) Equivalency Exam - Jul 2019'

Step 4: Or check the same via the direct link given here — keralaresults.nic.in

Step 5: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 6: Click submit and take a print out of the result for future reference

Alternatively,

Step 4: Click on the tab on the top of the page that says 'Schoolwise results'

Step 5: Enter your school code and click 'Submit'

Step 6: Take a print out of the result for future reference

In 2019, this DHSE Kerala plus one examination was conducted from 6 to 27 March. Reportedly, more than four lakh students sat in the state board examinations this year.