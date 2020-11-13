Kerala Plus One improvement and supplementary exam time table released; check at dhsekerala.gov.in
The examination will start on 18 December and continue till 23 December. The exam will be conducted at test centres in Kerala, Lakshadweep and the UAE
Kerala Plus One improvement and supplementary exam 2020 will start from 18 December. The date sheet of the higher secondary first year improvement/ supplementary exam 2020 has been released by Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala on its official website - dhsekerala.gov.in.
As per the time table, the examination will continue till 23 December 2020. The exam will be conducted at the test centres in Kerala, Lakshadweep and the UAE.
According to a report by Times Now, students who have appeared for the main examination conducted in the month of March this year can register for up to three subjects for improvement of their marks.
Those who had registered for the first year higher secondary exam, March 2020, but could not appear due to various reasons can register for all the subjects. Students who were absent can also register for the subjects they missed.
A report by India Today mentioned DHSE saying that regular candidates who have appeared for all the six subjects in the first year higher secondary exam, March 2020 or first year improvement exam 2020 are eligible to register for Kerala Plus Two Higher Secondary Exam that will be conducted in March 2021.
All students who had appeared for the main exams but are not eligible for Plus Two will have to register for the upcoming improvement exam. The last date to register online for the exam is 16 November.
To check Kerala Plus One improvement exam 2020 date sheet, registration fee and other details, students can click here: http://www.dhsekerala.gov.in/downloads/circulars/1111200433_IMP.NOTI..pdf
