Kerala Plus One First Allotment 2021 to be released tomorrow, check details at hscap.kerala.gov.in

Candidates have to visit the single-window system on the official website for freezing their options in the given time period.

The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala is set to release the Plus One First Allotment 2021 on 23 September. Once released, candidates can visit the official website at https://hscap.kerala.gov.in/ to view the results.

Steps to view the results of the Kerala Plus One First Allotment 2021:

- Go to the official website at https://hscap.kerala.gov.in/

- Click on candidate login option given on the page

- Login using the required details

- The Kerala Plus One First Allotment 2021 list will be visible on your screen

- Check your results and save a copy of the document for the future

The list was earlier scheduled to be released today, 22 September but was postponed due to certain administrative reasons. Candidates have to visit the single-window system on the official website for freezing their options in the given time period. Admissions will go on till 1 October in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

The last date to complete the Kerala Plus One First Allotment 2021 admission process is 25 September.

As per the notice, for candidates who have received their allotment but have not secured temporary admission, no considerations for subsequent allocations will be held. Students who do not get a seat in the first allotment have to wait for the next phase. New applications will be accepted in the subsequent allotment.

Applicants, who had given incorrect information in the primary phase and have not been allotted seats, can submit new applications in the next phase. All allotted students have to appear for admission within the timeframe specified.

The DGE would conduct two or three more rounds for seat allotment.

The principals of all schools in the state have been asked to conduct the admission process in a timely manner.

The deadline to register for Kerala Plus One admission was 3 September. The trial allotment list was released on 13 September and candidates were asked to check details and make corrections by 16 September.