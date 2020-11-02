Kerala Plus One classes begin today via KITE Victers website; stream lessons at firstbell.kite.kerala.gov.in
The classes will be streamed on the KITE Victers channel and YouTube. It will be conducted in two sessions - 9:30 am and 10 am
The Kerala Plus One classes have started from Monday, on 2 November, via online mode amid the
COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual classes will be streamed through the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) Victers website - firstbell.kite.kerala.gov.in.
According to a report by The Times of India, the classes will be streamed on the KITE Victers channel and YouTube. It will be conducted in two sessions - 9:30 am and 10 am.
In the first session, plus one English class will be streamed, while in the second session Mathematics will be taught.
As per the report, repeat telecast for English and Mathematics will be held at 8:20 pm and 9 pm
respectively.
Online classes for Class 12 started at 8 am with English followed by Chemistry that was conducted at 8:30 am and Mathematic class at 9 pm.
The repeat telecast for these classes will be streamed between 7 pm and 8 pm.
A report by Mathrubhumi said that the decision to conduct online classes have been taken as the admission procedures have been completed. At least 45 lakh students in Kerala will be attending the Plus One classes.
As per a report by The Hindu, Kilikonchal, a programme for pre-primary students, will be telecast
online on Saturdays and Sundays.
Due to a shortage of time, a few subjects for higher secondary classes and some language classes for
upper primary students will also be telecast on weekends.
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March and subsequent nationwide lockdown, schools and educational institutions have been closed to restrict the spread of the deadly virus.
Some schools have re-opened for higher classes, adhering to the guidelines issued by the government. However, many are still conducting online classes to ensure that there is no loss of the academic year.
