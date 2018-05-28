Kerala Plus One 2018 exam result expected today at 5 pm; check dhsekerala.gov.in for updates

The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education is expected to declare the Class 11th result 2018 (Kerala Plus One Results 2018) today (28 May). Once the results are out, the candidates can check their scores on the official website: dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

Quoting an exam official, NDTV reported that the Kerala Plus One 2018 results will be released on 28 May at 5 pm. The results will also be available on iExaMS app. The Kerala Plus One 2018 exams were held from 7 to 28 March 28.

Here's how to get your DHSE Board HSE +1 Result 2018:

- Go to the official website of Kerala DHSE: dhsekerala.gov.in.

- Click on the link for "Results 2018".

- Click on the link for "Kerala Plus One Exam Results - 2018"

- Enter details of the candidate like roll number and date of birth. Click on "submit".

- Download result and take a print out for further reference.

The Kerala DHSE had released the Kerala Plus Two (Class 12th results) on 10 May. Out of the 3.69 lakh who appeared for the exam, a total of 3.09 lakh became eligible for higher studies. The pass percentage for the Plus Two exam stood to 83.75 percent.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.