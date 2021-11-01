Kerala Piravi 2021: History, significance of this day, and all you need to know

Through his Facebook post, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke about a moment of pride and joy for every Malayali, especially on a day when United Kerala turns 65

Every year on 1 November, God’s own country, Kerala, celebrates its founding day, also known as Kerala Piravi Day. Long after the Independence of the country, the state was formed on the same day in the year 1956. Before its establishment, Kerala was part of several outlying regions that were under various rulers as well as part of three major provinces.

Kerala came into existence 65 years ago from the then Madras (now Tamil Nadu) state.

On the state’s formation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his social media handle and extended his greetings to Kerala and its people. “Kerala Piravi day greetings to the people of Kerala. Kerala is widely admired for its picturesque surroundings and the industrious nature of its people. May the people of Kerala succeed in their various endeavours,” Modi wrote.

For the unversed, Kerala and other states including Haryana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh also celebrate their formation day today, 1 November. Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind wished the people of these different states a bright future.

On 31 October, the chief minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan extended his greetings to all in the state. He also appealed to the citizens to uphold democratic values and religious brotherhood.

Through his Facebook post, Vijayan spoke about a moment of pride and joy for every Malayali, especially on a day when United Kerala turns 65. Stressing on the state’s existence, the chief minister also asserted that after its establishment, Kerala has been able to meet the people's basic needs, which are health, food, education, and welfare.

History: After the Linguistic Reorganisation of states, Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh came into existence or formation from the then Madras state on 1 November, 1956. Before India gained independence in 1947, Kerala was one of the princely states in the country.

However, the princely states of Cochin and Travancore amalgamated on 1 July, 1949, to form the Travancore-Cochin State. Later, the Malabar region was incorporated into Travancore-Cochin, which was formerly a part of Madras state.