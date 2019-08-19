Kerala nun rape case: Sister Lucy Kalappura, who protested against accused Franco Mulakkal, files 'wrongful confinement' complaint

Sister Lucy Kalappura, who was dismissed from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) after she publicly protested against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal in 2018, on Monday filed a complaint alleging wrongful confinement by the nuns of the Karakkamala convent in Wayanad.

Kalappura found the gates of the convent locked from outside on Monday after which she called the police, who helped unlock the gates, Matrubhumi reported. She reportedly alleged that the convent authorities were behind the act to stop her from attending Mass at a nearby church.

On the basis of Kalappura's complaint, a case has been registered at the Vellamunda station under Section 342 of the Indian Penal Code for ‘wrongful confinement’.

The Indian Express reported that the convent has, however, denied purposefully locking in Kalappura. “One of the convent officials claimed they locked it from outside and gave a spare key to another nun, who has not been keeping well at the convent. They said they couldn’t leave the convent doors open, so they handed over the spare key to the ailing nun. We will have to probe this further,” Circle Inspector Santhosh was quoted as saying in the report.

The police is yet to talk to Kalappura,who teaches at a nearby school and to higher officials at the convent. Santosh was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald that they would arraign specific convent officials if the nun specifically names any in her detailed statement.

Kalappura, who had publicly protested against Mulakkal, was expelled from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation on 7 August. The FCC had also sent a letter to her mother, asking her to take back her daughter. She had been asked to vacate the convent, after which she filed an appeal challenging the decision.

In earlier notices sent to Kalappura, the congregation had alleged that the nun "violated FCC's dress code in public without any permission" and "caused grave external scandal and harm to the Church" by participating in the protest by 'Save Our Sisters Action Council' on 20 September, 2018 at Kochi, seeking the arrest of Mulakkal, who has been accused of raping a nun on multiple occasions on his visits to Kerala.

