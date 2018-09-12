Kerala nun rape case: Affidavit filed by investigating officer claims Bishop Franco Mulakkal committed sexual assault

In the Kerala nun sexual abuse case, the affidavit filed by the state deputy superintendent of police K Subhash states that Bishop Franco Mulakkal had committed unnatural sex against the consent of the nun, reported India Today.

The affidavit, filed in the Kerala High Court on 10 August by the investigating officer, states, "(D)uring the course of investigation so far conducted and the available evidences collected so far, it is revealed that the accused committed unnatural offences and committed rape repeatedly on different dates between 5/5/2018 and 23/09/2016 on the victim, against the will and consent of her by abusing his dominance over her as Bishop of Jalandhar after confining her in room number 20 of St Francis Mission Home Kuravilangad." (sic)

Due to the mounting protests by the nuns against the investigation of the case, the police has been saying that there is no concrete, scientific evidence to arrest the accused bishop. It is unclear as to why the accused has not been arrested despite the findings stated in the affidavit filed by the investigating officer.

Meanwhile, the Missionaries of Jesus congregation has released a fresh statement saying that it will approach the Kerala DGP with a complaint that a conspiracy is being hatched by external forces and the nun to malign the bishop and the Church, reported CNN-News18. This is the third statement released by the congregation in three consecutive days and the congregation in its complain, will ask the DGP to look into the conspiracy angle.

Earlier the bishop had denied all allegations made against him, he said there was a "conspiracy" against him and that the case was a tactic to pressure the government.