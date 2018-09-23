Kerala nun rape: Arrested Bishop Franco Mulakkal taken to convent to reconstruct crime scheme, will be kept there till tomorrow

Kottayam: Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who has been arrested for raping a nun and presently in police custody after his bail plea was turned down, was brought to a convent near here on Sunday where the assault took place.

He was taken to the convent at Kuruvelengadu in a convoy of police vehicles from the Kottayam Police Club, where Mulakkal will be kept till Monday.

The trip to the convent is part of the police's evidence gathering. According to the victim's complains, Mulakkal raped her at the VIP restroom, where he has been staying.

The entire area was cordoned off and a huge police contingent stood guard in and around the convent.

The bishop will be produced at a court in Pala on Monday after his two-day police custody period will end.

Mulakkal, who headed the Roman Catholic Diocese in Jalandhar, Punjab, was arrested on Friday in Tripunithura after three days of questioning in the case where he has been accused of repeatedly raping the senior nun between 2014 to 2016.