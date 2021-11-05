Kerala Nirmal NR 249 Lottery Result 2021 Today: The much-awaited lottery draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan by the state lottery department. Meanwhile, the price of a single lottery ticket cost Rs 30

The state lottery department in Kerala will declare the results of the Nirmal NR 249 lottery today, 5 November. The draw will take place in the afternoon while the results will be announced on the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department at http://www.keralalotteries.com/.

According to reports, the live results of the lottery will be out at 3:00 pm while the complete results will be available on the official website from 4:00 pm onwards. The first prize is Rs 70 lakh while the second prize is Rs 10 lakh and finally, the third prize is Rs 1 lakh. Also, there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The winners of the Nirmal NR 249 lottery are advised and requested to contact any lottery shop with their respective tickets to receive prize money of less than Rs 5,000. Those who win prize money above Rs 5,000 can contact the bank or government lottery office to avail the cash. Also, the concerned person should provide an identity card and lottery ticket to show proof.

For the Kerala government, the lottery is one of the major sources of revenue for the state. Along with the daily lottery tickets, the state government also issues bumper tickets especially on occasions or festivals including Onam, Vishu, and Christmas. Additionally, there are summer and monsoon bumper tickets too.

Kerala is one of the 13 states in the country that make these draws for locals. Under the lottery department of the Government of Kerala in 1967, the Kerala lottery was established.

Currently, the state lottery department conducts seven weekly lotteries and several seasonal ‘bumper’ lotteries.