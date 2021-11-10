Kerala Lottery: Akshaya AK-523 result announced, first prize Rs 70 Lakh; check winning numbers here

The lottery draw was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram by the Kerala lottery department

The Kerala lottery department has declared the result of the Akshaya AK-523 lottery today, 10 November. Those who were waiting for the result can check it by visiting the official website at www.keralalotteries.com. For the unversed, the price of a single lottery ticket costs Rs 30.

Reportedly, the live results were out at 3:00 pm on the registered website while the full results were made available from 4:00 pm onwards. Furthermore, the first prize is Rs 70 lakh, the second prize is Rs 5 lakh while the third is Rs 1 lakh. Also, there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The lottery draw was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram by the Kerala lottery department. The draw was conducted under the supervision of two independent judges.

Winning numbers:

1st prize (Rs 70 lakh) - AD 591672

2nd prize (Rs 5 lakh) - AD 595704

3rd prize (1 lakh) - AA 851474 , AB 171449, AC 210015, AD 467409, AE 381281, AF 696934, AG 195999, AH 237857, AJ 826627, AK 844124, AL 140238, AM 455648

Check how to claim prize money:

Those who have won in the lottery are directed to verify and confirm the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette; following which they will have to surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

After checking the ticket numbers published in the gazette, the winners must report to the Kerala lottery office which is in Thiruvananthapuram city. They should bring along with them their registered or valid tickets and identification proof to claim the prize.

Winners should be sure that the verification process must be completed within a span of 30 days from the announcement of the results.

Those who have won a prize amount worth less than Rs 5,000 can claim it from any lottery shop in the state.

While others who have won an amount above Rs 5,000 will have to submit their tickets either before the lottery office or bank. They will also have to bring with them their identification proofs for the claim.