The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of the Win Win W 683 lottery today, 5 September at 3 PM. The W 683 lottery results will be declared on the Kerala lottery department’s official website. The detailed results of the W 683 lottery draw will be announced from 4 PM onwards. The Win Win W 683 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction under the supervision of experienced judges. In order to make it easy for the ticket holders, the Win Win W 683 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The first prize winner is entitled to an amount of Rs 75 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will be getting a total sum of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Those who take part in the draw should also be aware that a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be charged on the prize amount won.

What is the process to check the Win Win W 683 lottery results?

Visit the official web portal of the state’s lottery department.

Search for the Win Win W 683 lottery draw results link on the homepage.

Go to the link of the W 683 lottery results.

What is the procedure to claim the Win Win W 683 prize?

The Win Win W 683 lottery prize winners should match their winning ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official website. To claim the W 683 prize, the winners should submit their W 683 tickets at the state lottery office within a duration of 30 days of the declaration of results.

Those with a lottery prize amount of Rs 5,000 and above will be required to go through a verification process at the lottery office. Individuals who win a prize of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize amount from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

Winning ticket holders should make sure that their lottery tickets are in a good condition and are not damaged. If by any chance, the lottery tickets are found to be damaged, then the winners will not get the prize amount. While visiting the Kerala lottery department’s office, the winners should carry a valid identity proof and passport-sized photographs for the verification process.