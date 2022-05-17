Kerala Lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-313 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

Lottery winners should note that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent are relevant to the prize amount

The State Lottery Department in Kerala will declare the results of Sthree Sakthi (SS-313) today, 17 May. The lottery will be held in Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction under the supervision of two judges.

Ticket holders can check the results by visiting the official website at keralalotteryresult.net at 3 pm. While a detailed result of the Sthree Sakthi SS-313 lottery will be available from 4 pm onwards on the same website. For better convivence, the lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-313 will take home Rs 75 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will receive a sum of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively.

Lottery winners should note that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent are relevant to the prize amount.

How to claim the prize?

After the declaration of the lottery result, ticket holders are directed to check their winning numbers against the result issued on the official website and also check the list published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

To avail the prize, winners will then have to surrender their ticket numbers at any respective bank or at the Kerala lottery office. While visiting the bank/lottery office, they have to carry along a valid ID proof - Voter Card or Aadhaar Card. To claim the prize, ticket holders need to surrender the tickets within 30 days of the declaration of the result.

Those winning more than Rs 5000 are requested to go through a verification process that will happen in a span of 30 days. While, those winning less than Rs 5000 can easily claim their prize money from any registered lottery shop in Kerala.